Beta Patch - 0.675

Trying out a new food-system, let me know if you prefer this one or the old one. It removed the complexity of having a "current storage / max storage" of food, and buildings having different updating intervals.
Game mechanics
-
New food system
- It now is similar to a "farms/house" works in common RTS games, e.g. one small farm now supports 8 units on the map.
- You start out with 16 food
- Small Farms now gives 8 food
- Large Farms now gives 48 food
-
Market - Now sells the positive food income in set interval (atm. 1 minute)
-
Units will need x-amount of to be produced (usually 1 food).
-
If you have a zero or negative food income, nothing happens atm, (only that no new troops can be produced). Was thinking of adding a "starvation" to your allies, based on how much negative value you have, e.g. if you have 200 units, but -1 food, all (only a few?) allies will super-slowly lose health. Let me know what you think of that, and for now, I will wait with adding that. As I'm atm. focusing on the unit-upgrading building: Blacksmith
Balancing
- Market adjusting - Instead of 25 income each 45 sec, it produced 5 per 10 sec. - I preferred it produced low amounts and more frequent. Let me know what you think.
Other
- Removed the three added soundtracks, they were too modern & high tempo, so it didn't match the game style at all, not sure what I thought when I added those.
- Moved some build sites, as they could lock the player behind them, and the only way to escape was with Flash or enemies destroying the building.
Changed depots in beta branch