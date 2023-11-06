Beta Patch - 0.675

If you have a zero or negative food income, nothing happens atm, (only that no new troops can be produced). Was thinking of adding a "starvation" to your allies, based on how much negative value you have, e.g. if you have 200 units, but -1 food, all (only a few?) allies will super-slowly lose health. Let me know what you think of that, and for now, I will wait with adding that. As I'm atm. focusing on the unit-upgrading building: Blacksmith