Hey folks-

Just a small update to address a few bugs and changes.

CHANGED - You can now snap wall sections below other wall sections- previously you could not build down.

CHANGED - When taking ingots from shelves- the first ingot in the shelf should be taken and not the last.

CHANGED - Bolts can now be stored in the quiver!

CHANGED - Better player feedback/handling when firing bolts.

BUGFIX - Misc adjustments and fixes to Mike, since he wasn't behaving properly.