-
Fixed a crash that happens when you finish off Fingertaker on the last round
-
Fixed a crash that happens when you get eaten by the big fish in the fishing minigame
-
Fixed a crash that doesn't let you open the game (Discord Presence)
-
Fixed the Mutated Handy Pal's pathfinding on the first stealth section
-
Fixed the Mutated Handy Pal's pathfinding on the chase scene
-
Fixed an issue that prevented you from getting the achievement "A Buried Treasure"
-
Fixed even MORE typos
-
The 'EXIT' option on the pause menu now takes you to the chapter select menu
-
The game should now change to full screen on Steam Deck and set itself to a 1280x720 resolution when opened
-
Added a headphones reminder on all the audio listening sections
-
Increased the size of the sound waves/rings on all the audio listening sections
The Bunny Graveyard update for 6 November 2023
Update Notes for 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1892421 Depot 1892421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update