Update Notes for 1.0.2

Fixed a crash that happens when you finish off Fingertaker on the last round

Fixed a crash that happens when you get eaten by the big fish in the fishing minigame

Fixed a crash that doesn't let you open the game (Discord Presence)

Fixed the Mutated Handy Pal's pathfinding on the first stealth section

Fixed the Mutated Handy Pal's pathfinding on the chase scene

Fixed an issue that prevented you from getting the achievement "A Buried Treasure"

Fixed even MORE typos

The 'EXIT' option on the pause menu now takes you to the chapter select menu

The game should now change to full screen on Steam Deck and set itself to a 1280x720 resolution when opened

Added a headphones reminder on all the audio listening sections