 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Bunny Graveyard update for 6 November 2023

Update Notes for 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12634157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a crash that happens when you finish off Fingertaker on the last round

  • Fixed a crash that happens when you get eaten by the big fish in the fishing minigame

  • Fixed a crash that doesn't let you open the game (Discord Presence)

  • Fixed the Mutated Handy Pal's pathfinding on the first stealth section

  • Fixed the Mutated Handy Pal's pathfinding on the chase scene

  • Fixed an issue that prevented you from getting the achievement "A Buried Treasure"

  • Fixed even MORE typos

  • The 'EXIT' option on the pause menu now takes you to the chapter select menu

  • The game should now change to full screen on Steam Deck and set itself to a 1280x720 resolution when opened

  • Added a headphones reminder on all the audio listening sections

  • Increased the size of the sound waves/rings on all the audio listening sections

Changed files in this update

Depot 1892421 Depot 1892421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link