Space Station Tycoon update for 6 November 2023

1.0.1 Patch notes

Build 12634073

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Employees panel has been separated from the overview panel
  • Staff Quarter capacity bugs have been fixed
  • Employee indicator is now clickable and opens the employees panel
  • Save/Load crashes have been fixed
  • Research notification indicator now works properly
  • Event panel holograms have been reworked
  • Crashes/bugs when assigning employees have been lifted
  • Jumpgates now have range/transfer time displayed in the build menu and info panel
  • Jumpgate build tooltip has been separated to allow for two tooltips
  • Pirates/Raiders not leaving bug has been fixed
  • Employee stats have been rebalanced
  • Employees now have an effect on commercial modules (only positively, as to be able to increase sales prices)
  • The game now starts with 2 applicants
  • Repair drone animations have been reworked/improved
  • Fixed a bug where the money indicator would display the wrong amount
  • Battery charging/draining has been slowed down (as to stop oscillating)

