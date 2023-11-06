- The Employees panel has been separated from the overview panel
- Staff Quarter capacity bugs have been fixed
- Employee indicator is now clickable and opens the employees panel
- Save/Load crashes have been fixed
- Research notification indicator now works properly
- Event panel holograms have been reworked
- Crashes/bugs when assigning employees have been lifted
- Jumpgates now have range/transfer time displayed in the build menu and info panel
- Jumpgate build tooltip has been separated to allow for two tooltips
- Pirates/Raiders not leaving bug has been fixed
- Employee stats have been rebalanced
- Employees now have an effect on commercial modules (only positively, as to be able to increase sales prices)
- The game now starts with 2 applicants
- Repair drone animations have been reworked/improved
- Fixed a bug where the money indicator would display the wrong amount
- Battery charging/draining has been slowed down (as to stop oscillating)
Space Station Tycoon update for 6 November 2023
1.0.1 Patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
