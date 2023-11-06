Performace FIXED

Hello,

We would like to sincerely apologize to all our players for the recent performance issues in our game. We understand that it has been a frustrating situation, and we appreciate your patience and dedication.

Thanks to your valuable feedback and reports, we have been able to identify and address the performance issues. Our team has been working tirelessly to enhance the gameplay experience and improve the game's performance.

We hope that you can now enjoy the game without any disruptions. Your support is incredibly important to us, and we promise to continue working on improving our product.

Thank you once again for your patience and for being part of our player community. We hope you will now have a much smoother gaming experience.

Enjoy the game!