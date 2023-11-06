 Skip to content

Type Your Fate Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Beta v0.1.0b released!

Beta v0.1.0b released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Three new rooms added
  • Clues procedurally distributed
  • Spanish translation added to all rooms
  • Door sound added to all doors in the house
  • "blind" letters in the terminal fixed

