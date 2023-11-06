- Three new rooms added
- Clues procedurally distributed
- Spanish translation added to all rooms
- Door sound added to all doors in the house
- "blind" letters in the terminal fixed
Type Your Fate Playtest update for 6 November 2023
Beta v0.1.0b released!
