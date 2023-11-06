Update for November 6

Fix:
- Fixed lab bug that gave infinite coins
- Lab Fixc
- Fixed the NPC giving quests
- AI Fix
- Fixed the roll with the bat
- Fix with reward notification system)
Modification :
- Modification on the NPC "Denno"
