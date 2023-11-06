 Skip to content

SkibidiVerse update for 6 November 2023

Update for November 6

Share · View all patches · Build 12633981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  • Fixed lab bug that gave infinite coins
  • Lab Fixc
  • Fixed the NPC giving quests
  • AI Fix
  • Fixed the roll with the bat
  • Fix with reward notification system)

Modification :

  • Modification on the NPC "Denno"

