November 7th Patch Notes

-Increased the range of the long sword.

-Accelerated the attack speed of the long sword.

-Fixed the area of effect for the short sword.

-Added a pop-up when mana runs out.

-Increased the speed of eating rocks.

-Reduced the waiting time for rocks from the ground by 1 second.

-Fixed the speed bug for enemies.

-Increased our walking speed with the weapon holstered.

-Fall animation has been fixed

-Fixed the issue of button inputs getting messed up when using skills with the equipment button.