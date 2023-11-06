November 7th Patch Notes
-Increased the range of the long sword.
-Accelerated the attack speed of the long sword.
-Fixed the area of effect for the short sword.
-Added a pop-up when mana runs out.
-Increased the speed of eating rocks.
-Reduced the waiting time for rocks from the ground by 1 second.
-Fixed the speed bug for enemies.
-Increased our walking speed with the weapon holstered.
-Fall animation has been fixed
-Fixed the issue of button inputs getting messed up when using skills with the equipment button.
