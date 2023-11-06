 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaca update for 6 November 2023

November 7th Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12633913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

November 7th Patch Notes

-Increased the range of the long sword.
-Accelerated the attack speed of the long sword.
-Fixed the area of effect for the short sword.
-Added a pop-up when mana runs out.
-Increased the speed of eating rocks.
-Reduced the waiting time for rocks from the ground by 1 second.
-Fixed the speed bug for enemies.
-Increased our walking speed with the weapon holstered.
-Fall animation has been fixed
-Fixed the issue of button inputs getting messed up when using skills with the equipment button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2534661 Depot 2534661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link