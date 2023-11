Share · View all patches · Build 12633882 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 22:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Changelog:

-AI mechbots no longer get stuck after building in certain cases.

-Fixed selection display error when switching from save menu to load menu.

-Fixed AI not being able to build more mechbots when at cargo barge limit due to cargo barge being queued.

-Fixed failed build when resuming production after cancelling building queue due to being at unit cap.