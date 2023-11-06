New update: Mood mechanic

Share · View all patches · Build 12633878 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 00:33:47 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, the new update is live! This time we update how mood mechanics works. So no more tavern spam, but we hope you will like this change.

Buildings like tavern increase the mood of houses around them

A sawmill or stone query will decrease the mood of houses around it.

So place your buildings carefully now! Positive mood counts toward golden age score, and when progress is full you get Golden Age for a short time. It increases production of all resources.

If your mood gets too low production of all resources is decreased and some workers may even leave your town!

In addition, you can get mood bonuses from nature features on cells, like lakes and forests.

We also added female characters, they can do work in the city or be in the army.

Other changes:

added: added traps menu

added: tower siege machine on/off switcher

fixed: enemies not spawning sometimes

fixed: being able to upgrade / destroy buildings in main menu using hotkey modes

Also a lot of small issues was fixed.

Let us know what you think about the new mood mechanic in the comments!