Deathmatch Balance Fix & Jumping Controls Update!

Deathmatch Balance Fix

To make the mode more entertaining and engaging, players now have 50% of base HP in Deathmatch. Hopefully this will result in a more rewarding gameplay, where it's easier to eliminate opponents and get more score!

After some consideration, I've decided that first person view while aiming to jump will be from the character's head level, not the feet. While it may take some time to get used to if you've played for a while before, I believe it makes more sense for new players. I know it can make Disappearing Platforms mode a bit difficult to play, but remember that you can still aim from third person view if you hold Left Shift.