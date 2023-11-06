 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

J-Jump Arena update for 6 November 2023

Deathmatch Balance Fix & Jumping Controls Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12633807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Deathmatch Balance Fix

To make the mode more entertaining and engaging, players now have 50% of base HP in Deathmatch. Hopefully this will result in a more rewarding gameplay, where it's easier to eliminate opponents and get more score!

Jumping Controls Update

After some consideration, I've decided that first person view while aiming to jump will be from the character's head level, not the feet. While it may take some time to get used to if you've played for a while before, I believe it makes more sense for new players. I know it can make Disappearing Platforms mode a bit difficult to play, but remember that you can still aim from third person view if you hold Left Shift.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1949971 Depot 1949971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link