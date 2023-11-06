 Skip to content

Ring Racer update for 6 November 2023

Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12633735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all. First small update!
I've just added the option to invert Y axis.
Also a demo version will be available soon!
Have fun!

Changed files in this update

