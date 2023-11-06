November Patch Notes

We've made some numerical adjustments to the last update's system and fixed several bugs:

Fixed an issue where accumulating too much gold during battle could result in negative values.

Added a condition to most features to mitigate the sporadic blockages that may arise from the use of time scale functions.

Increased the diamond cost for global upgrades.

Reduced the conversion ratio of gold to diamonds at the end of the game.

Increased the difficulty level of Rage mode.

I will continue to investigate any potential bugs in the game and add new content as planned. Thank you all for your patience and support during this time.