This is the second Playtes Build for Rogue Jungle!

Development Time: 3 months

Changes:

-> New Room-shapes

-> Improved Graphics

-> A lot of new Upgrades

I recorded some Gameplay, so feel free to check it out here:



Please consider wishlisting the game and also please feel free to fill out this Feedback-Form after playing. Your Feedback is really important for me and the game!

This is the Google Forms Link

Thank you and Best regards!

Zoroarts (Mateo)