- Players now also start with an incendiary bottle to help with any early-game difficulties against large groups of thralls.
- Clarified the Magnetician's research description. (Thanks to player _indarys _for providing feedback in the forum)
- Removed the ability for Magneticians to be able to craft away their last remaining harpoon / throwing spear.
Sclera update for 6 November 2023
1.03 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2598561 Depot 2598561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update