Sclera update for 6 November 2023

1.03 Update Notes

Patchnotes
  • Players now also start with an incendiary bottle to help with any early-game difficulties against large groups of thralls.
  • Clarified the Magnetician's research description. (Thanks to player _indarys _for providing feedback in the forum)
  • Removed the ability for Magneticians to be able to craft away their last remaining harpoon / throwing spear.

