November update

Hey Autumnsfolk!

It's been a couple of weeks now since leaving early access, and it's been great. Lots of new players providing feedback and ideas, and a lot of interest in expanding to consoles and new languages. I remain focussed on quality and more content for now, but it's nice validation!

That said, I thought I'd check in with a summary of some new content that's just gone live this week, as well as provide a summary of the issues resolved in the last couple of weeks.

New animal: Raptor



Stalking the swamps you can now find the Swamp Raptor, or head to the dunes for it's more brightly coloured Dunes Raptor! These are uncommon spawns, but can turn up any season but winter.

Their stay requirements are terrain based, and there's a new sequence with Kaci on unlocking their Produce requirements (enter her house with at least the second affection level to kick off the quest).

Once you've got them producing, you'll get either Swamp pellets or Dunes pellets. They aren't too valuable on their own, but they are the core ingredients for two new fertilizers added: Growth fertilizer which ensures a full stage of crop growth overnight, and Retention fertilizer which means the crop will still be watered the next day.

Community requests



As long as you've either got 90+ karma, or you've received the Town Deeds, you'll now be invited to post your own community request on the 1st of the season. Head into town on the 1st, and Claudia should ask if you want to ask the town to fulfil an item request. You'll then get to pick from a somewhat randomly generated list of items and quantities. A nice way to get some of the rarer collectibles!

Other additions

New biome controller controls. Same functionality, just as a small menu now rather than textboxes

Lots of new dialogue entries!

Added a signpost to Winter's Close festival to better explain the rewards

Cutscene for Ethan

Recipes for the new fertilizers

Guarantee the correct weather for the winter festival days

New library book

You can now learn the recipe for beaver dam through a library book (in addition to existing dialogues)

Issues fixed

I currently have no outstanding player-reported bugs, so please get in touch if you've seen something!

Crashes when interacting with library books that should give animal knowledge

Pumpkin contest wasn't closing if you missed the cutscene trigger

Seasonal variants weren't always changing their colourations until the 2nd of the season

Claudia showing up on the ranch when she shouldn't...

Legacy controls weren't removed for Pets day festival

Arrow keys weren't showing properly in the controls mapping menu

Wrong emoticon showing when Henry loved his gift

...and a few more, but those are the main ones!

Thanks for reading, more to come! It's gonna be a lot of work, but I have the design for a romance update ready...

Scott