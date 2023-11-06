 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Hide update for 6 November 2023

Update 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12633419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The axe was removed from the random box
  • Added 2 new bonus in wave mode
  • Added minigun in training
  • Added mines and grenades in wave mode
  • The difficulty was increased in wave mode
  • Some prices have been modified in wave mode
  • End of Halloween event
  • Now it's 4 players max in wave mode
  • Some minor changes
  • Bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2218691 Depot 2218691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link