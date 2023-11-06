- The axe was removed from the random box
- Added 2 new bonus in wave mode
- Added minigun in training
- Added mines and grenades in wave mode
- The difficulty was increased in wave mode
- Some prices have been modified in wave mode
- End of Halloween event
- Now it's 4 players max in wave mode
- Some minor changes
- Bugs fixed
Monster Hide update for 6 November 2023
Update 1.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
