Open Wheel Manager 2 update for 7 November 2023

HOTFIX #5

7 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed rare freeze when the AI ​​could start two task in a wind tunnel in the same week
  • Fixed wrong behavior of the efficiency graph on the car repair and upgrade screen
  • Fixed a rare bug that caused the game to freeze at the first race of the season
  • Prize money has been increased x1.5. The initial prizes was set before the implementation functionality of a strong drop in the condition of car parts during accidents/tech problems. Which led to some overspending money on repairs
  • Added news about the size of the salary limits. The news will come in the first week of each season

