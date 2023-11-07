- Fixed rare freeze when the AI could start two task in a wind tunnel in the same week
- Fixed wrong behavior of the efficiency graph on the car repair and upgrade screen
- Fixed a rare bug that caused the game to freeze at the first race of the season
- Prize money has been increased x1.5. The initial prizes was set before the implementation functionality of a strong drop in the condition of car parts during accidents/tech problems. Which led to some overspending money on repairs
- Added news about the size of the salary limits. The news will come in the first week of each season
Open Wheel Manager 2 update for 7 November 2023
HOTFIX #5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1757581 Depot 1757581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update