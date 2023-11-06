 Skip to content

Fading Afternoon update for 6 November 2023

The final content update

Build 12633319

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new kid at the playground. And now you can kick a sitting kohai.

It was the final content update. I'll add Korean translation to new dialogues soon, and will try to fix some bugs.

That's it.

