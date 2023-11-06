Deceased Ra7 Update

Beware EDM sinners, Deceased Ra7 is here to troll the frick out of you!!!!

He spawns randomly from coffins so it might take a couple for him to spawn.

Voiced by the incredibly talented Yung Skrrt! Check out their brand new album: "I Am The Best In The World. You Don't Have To Believe Me."

Showcase vid here

-New boss: Deceased Ra7 - uses a combination of hitscan and slow moving high hp bullet attacks

-New miniboss: Jerry Hernandez - he can move and use hitscan!! voiced by the lead dev also lol

-Hyper bullets powerup buff: bullets now have 6x power instead of 5x and also pierce through enemy corpses instead of stopping when they hit one. This also applies to bosses, meaning regular bullets can hit bosses more than once.

-Cyber ceo overhaul: significantly less RNG based now, tracey brakes mains rejoice!

-Added knifeball: every time you pick up a butterfly knife, there is a 1/40 chance of it turning into a knifeball. Because the butterfly knife has ~1/20 chance of dropping in the first place, that means it has a ~1/800 chance of spawning from a blue crate once youve unlocked the butterfly knife. It is incredibly overpowered, might nerf it next update lol.

-Lots of small bugfixes/tweaks: terf wizard post loop shoots less yellow bombs, superslowmo is less buggy, heat gain during post loop has been capped to be more consistent, probably more im forgetting lol.