Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.15) - Minor Update
- When changing character rows the game makes it more clear if some characters are in reserve.
- Bug Fix: Mira, Swan, Sasha dagger graphics was defaulting to Parn dagger graphics.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.15) - Minor Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update