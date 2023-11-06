0.5 Update: The beginning of the Beta belt

Howdy Astronauts!

Today's content update (0.5) is released and changes the following:

Beta belt now exists! Explore the dusty biomes and search for the relay ships.

Computer interfaces. No more basic blue screened computers, each unlock comes with it's own text in the computer console.

4 New biomes

1 New structure

4 New recipes

5 New blueprints

5 New Items

Added better progression tracking & handling

Fixed bug where nets deleted asteroids

Fixed visual bug with glass doors ignoring dust particles

Fixed co-op soft locks

Fixed other minor bugs

Once the current content within this new belt has been out for a little bit and we are all happy with it, I can start work on the blueprints, recipes and structure that come next. This will further flesh out the new belt. These updates will be structured the same as the 0.4.X updates with periodic improvements and additions until beta belt is completed fully.

Up next:

Ship docking (attach smaller ships to your main ship to aid in exploration)

Ship controls rework

Remote blueprint control via remote control levers and sensors

Adding a proper screen to the beta belt console

New structures

As always, thank you for playing my game! I'm going to take this week or so to further improve upon the new areas and blueprints. Also, I'll be fixing any bugs and issues that come up so please use F8 to report anything and I'll try and get it sorted asap.

Sam :)

P.S I have a small list of known (visual) issues from today build, so expect a small update tomorrow.