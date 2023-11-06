- Fixed the issue where the player could get stuck in the Golden puzzle before its gates are open. The players whose playthrough is currently stuck inside a Gold puzzle will be un-stuck automatically.
- Fixed the bug where the Endgame Puzzle Progress Wheels would not be reset after the player dies or restarts checkpoing while solving the puzzle, causing the player to be stuck.
- Backup save files are now created every now and then, allowing the players to manually restore their playthrough in case of a save file corruption accident (see Steam Forums for more details)
- Fixed the issue where the Tetromino Bridge near the Megastructure North Green Laser puzzle could not be solved if starting from the opposite direction.
- Fixed the issue where the player could have walked out of the Somnodrome room in North 2 lost lab after agreeing to use it but before the doors closed, thus locking themselves out of the room and from progressing the game.
- Disabled DLSS Frame Generation on drivers prior to 535.xx and after 540.xx
The Talos Principle 2 update for 6 November 2023
Hotfix 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
