Bhop Craze Editor Update

Bhop Craze has just released an exciting new update, allowing players to enhance their level design experience by importing objects created in Blender directly into the in-game level editor. This groundbreaking feature opens up a world of possibilities for creative expression and customization.

With this update, you can effortlessly import objects or even entire maps created in the Source engine, providing a wealth of new assets to incorporate into your Bhop Craze levels.

You can find exact more info in Bhop Craze Level Editor by clicking on ? icon on the top left side of your screen.

If you have any questions feel free to join Bhop Craze discord https://discord.gg/c9BuHnj3S6