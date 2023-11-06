Changed stretch mode from viewport to canvas_items to solve potential issue with rendering when using MSAA.
Storm's Harvest update for 6 November 2023
Changed stretch mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2593141 Depot 2593141
- Loading history…
Depot 2593142 Depot 2593142
- Loading history…
Depot 2593143 Depot 2593143
- Loading history…
Depot 2593144 Depot 2593144
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update