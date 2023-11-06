 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot update for 6 November 2023

Patch: A New Starter Slime: Financial 💵 New Meta Upgrades, More XP for Runs

Share · View all patches · Build 12633039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
HOTFIX 0.5.7
  • Adjusted how experience points are awarded for unlocking new ability cards. More experience is issued for failed runs. Example: If previously killing a late-stage monster (like Killer Tomato, for instance) used to give you 50 times more points than taking down a basic swordsman, now this discrepancy has been significantly decreased. Additionally, experience points are now individually adjusted for each level, with more challenging levels giving more experience.
  • Added 2 seconds of invulnerability after picking up a Gumball Machine (the explosive pick-up.) It should now be more useful on the latter levels of the game.
  • A new starter Slime condition: "Financial." Starts with 20 tokens and Coin Launcher.
  • 2 new meta-upgrades that can be purchased with DNA points: bonus starting tokens (store currency) and a store upgrade discount.
  • Buffed all starter Slime conditions except "Default" and "Ocular."
  • Made minor balance adjustments to some levels. For instance, the start of Level 10 became harder.
  • Currently working on 🎮 gamepad support as the highest priority task!
  • Planning less frequent updates, approximately once a month, with more significant features.

Keep your feedback coming—we're actively listening and working on improving the game!

HAIL SLIME.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2348611 Depot 2348611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link