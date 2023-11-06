 Skip to content

The Art of War: Card Game update for 6 November 2023

Fix of in-game tutorial

Share · View all patches · Build 12633018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this version of the game, we had fixed the bug with incorrect display of some card’s stats during the training, and also fixed visual problems with the graphic effects on some devices.

