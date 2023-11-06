 Skip to content

Azarine Heart update for 6 November 2023

Alpha 1.4.3 Patch - November 6th

Alpha 1.4.3 Patch - November 6th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy November everyone! Here are the patch notes for the 1.4.3 Alpha build.

  • Added some radiant quests for the end of the Eastwatch Mages and Briarhand Company faction lines.
  • New icon for the game shortcut; featuring Loravine's sprite instead of the white flower.
  • Fixed an issue with the backdash command clipping through walls.
  • Added collision to a section of wall in Bergano Wood; the player can no longer clip into the ceiling layer.
  • Touched up overworld and interior tiles. Feel free to give feedback in either Discord or in the discussions tab on the game page.
  • Fixed an issue where the overworld BGM would not play if it was raining.

