Update notes for Nov 6, 2023

Thanks to everybody who joined us during the playtest. We reached about 16-17 players in a single server and noticed some users having performance issues.

Our target for Fragsurf is a consistent, stable, and high number of frames per second, even on old hardware, this minor update brings us closer to that goal.

Players received a promo item over the last couple days as a thank you for testing and providing feedback. This item has now been disabled, and we will have more in the future.

Find on us Discord at https://discord.gg/fragsurf



Player

Disabled the Hotshot promo reward

Added Show FPS setting to Game settings tab

Significant networking performance improvements

Minor rendering performance improvements

Players now have shadows

Editor