Update notes for Nov 6, 2023

Thanks to everybody who joined us during the playtest. We reached about 16-17 players in a single server and noticed some users having performance issues.
Our target for Fragsurf is a consistent, stable, and high number of frames per second, even on old hardware, this minor update brings us closer to that goal.
Players received a promo item over the last couple days as a thank you for testing and providing feedback. This item has now been disabled, and we will have more in the future.
Find on us Discord at https://discord.gg/fragsurf
Player
- Disabled the Hotshot promo reward
- Added Show FPS setting to Game settings tab
- Significant networking performance improvements
- Minor rendering performance improvements
- Players now have shadows
Editor
- Fixed map editor selection having erratic behaviour
- Fix grid size not changing size in all viewports
- Fixed hang when deleting or adding a bunch of objects at once