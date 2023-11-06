 Skip to content

Fragsurf update for 6 November 2023

Update notes for Nov 6, 2023

Thanks to everybody who joined us during the playtest. We reached about 16-17 players in a single server and noticed some users having performance issues.

Our target for Fragsurf is a consistent, stable, and high number of frames per second, even on old hardware, this minor update brings us closer to that goal.

Players received a promo item over the last couple days as a thank you for testing and providing feedback. This item has now been disabled, and we will have more in the future.

Find on us Discord at https://discord.gg/fragsurf
 

Player
  • Disabled the Hotshot promo reward
  • Added Show FPS setting to Game settings tab
  • Significant networking performance improvements
  • Minor rendering performance improvements
  • Players now have shadows
Editor
  • Fixed map editor selection having erratic behaviour
  • Fix grid size not changing size in all viewports
  • Fixed hang when deleting or adding a bunch of objects at once
