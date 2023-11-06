Update 0.9.8: Intro re-introduced

This update brings an updated intro sequence with art I did in sort of a comic style. It now correctly refers to the Solar Federation as well, instead of the Galactic Union.

There are now 5 additional achievements for high scores, as it wasn't very common to reach the later stages of the game without getting at least 250,000,000 points. Additionally, the game should now check for each score threshold and not just the highest one reached at the end of a stage so it won't skip achievements.

The achievement for beating the first boss now works properly.

The projectile trails for the tachyon seekers for both the player and enemy ships have been re-implemented as GPU particles to prevent them from sometimes glitching and teleporting across the screen.