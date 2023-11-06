1.2.2 Rope Update

Changes to Rope Anchoring

So I've had to do a revert on being able to detach ropes while still being attached.

The main reason for this being that it completely trivialized rope collectables, as you could simply go back and pick up other ropes with no issue - essentially being attached all the way through a route, repeatedly gathering the previous anchor.

This was not intended. This update changes the system back to needing to detach if you want to pick up another anchor.

I might change this if I find a better solution that doesn't trivialize the challenging aspects of the game, but this will have to be in place for now.

Patch Notes