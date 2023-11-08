 Skip to content

The 7th Guest VR update for 8 November 2023

Patch - 1.1.2.12062

Patch - 1.1.2.12062

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes blocking bug with Workshop Altar puzzle
  • Fixes incorrect hand offset after use of tiny hat
  • Fixes two dolls can be placed in one seat in rare conditions
  • Fixes Heine floating in front of railing
  • Fixes rare crashes
  • Fixes pool table puzzle validating before all balls are sunk
  • Fixes achievement unlock issues

Changed files in this update

