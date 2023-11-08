Patch - 1.1.2.12062

- Fixes blocking bug with Workshop Altar puzzle
- Fixes incorrect hand offset after use of tiny hat
- Fixes two dolls can be placed in one seat in rare conditions
- Fixes Heine floating in front of railing
- Fixes rare crashes
- Fixes pool table puzzle validating before all balls are sunk
- Fixes achievement unlock issues
