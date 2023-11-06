Small bugfixes

Version 1.0.23
- Damage and death vignette in menu now no so strong
- Fixed bug with chair in RI reception
Thank you very much for your support!
We'd love to hear your feedback about our game!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.0.23
Thank you very much for your support!
We'd love to hear your feedback about our game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update