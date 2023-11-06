 Skip to content

Living Cell update for 6 November 2023

Small bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12632709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.23

  • Damage and death vignette in menu now no so strong
  • Fixed bug with chair in RI reception

Thank you very much for your support!
