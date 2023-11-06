 Skip to content

Estencel update for 6 November 2023

Patch 2.2.15

Patch 2.2.15 · Build 12632672

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added switching to an external controller when connecting it.
  • Fixed game freezing when playing in-game media on the Steam Deck.
  • Small balance changes.
  • Minor map changes.
  • Other minor changes.

Changed files in this update

