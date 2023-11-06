- Added switching to an external controller when connecting it.
- Fixed game freezing when playing in-game media on the Steam Deck.
- Small balance changes.
- Minor map changes.
- Other minor changes.
Estencel update for 6 November 2023
Patch 2.2.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
