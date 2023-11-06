v1.0002 Update notes

Another hotfix patching bugs players have let us know about. Please keep them coming!
- NOUN LEARNING FOR LAST WORDS: The game would ask you to learn five learns, but sometimes there were only 4 or fewer left to do. Now it is dynamic and shows the correct number.
- OBJECT HIGHLIGHTING UI: This would sometimes show when you were in other screens. Now fixed
- SCREEN TEARING for some users: You can now set your VSYNC in SETTINGs.
- UI: If your mouse was hovering over a button, you couldn't used WASD to select another option. Now fixed.
- AUTOPASS Disable: Autopass sometimes would not turn off when the user turned it off. Now it does!
- SPEECH REC FEEDBACK: Sometimes we showed players "NOT HEARD", when we met to show "NOT QUITE". So, we were hearing the word, but the sound was not quite the right word, rather than the mic not working.
- FABRICATOR 4 TOUCHPAD: Some players couldn't open the fabricator as they don't have a middle mouse button. Now you can push F to open it!
- SPEECH REC ISSUE WITH "CD": the word CD had issues, now resolved.
- WORKSHOP SCREEN: We were showing the wrong number of bolts per number. Now fixed.
- PIG OBJECT: The pig object had problems. Now it doesn't.
- NOUN REVIEW "MAYBE LATER": Clicking “Maybe Later” now shows a default button for controller users
- LEARNING RUSH SCORE: Could clip in front of characters. Now doesn't.
- SPEECH RECOGNITION FEEDBACK: Object name + feedback would get cut-off. Now doesn't.
- DELIVERY GAME: Exiting vehicle after waiting for delivery fail timeout will lock the player from moving. Now fixed.
- DELIVERY GAME VFX: Re-added VFX for exiting car when reaching checkpoint
