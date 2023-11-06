 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRrOOm update for 6 November 2023

Beta release!

Share · View all patches · Build 12632602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta update! Lots of cool features added like:

  • New Avatars
  • Improved UI
  • Prettier home environment
  • More dynamic content to enjoy
  • A fantastic concert with Armani White!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166321 Depot 2166321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link