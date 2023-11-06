Hello Super Raft Boat Together players! It's time for another update! This one focuses more on quality of life, base improvements to the game, and points brought up by the community!

Boss Squads

On Loop 1 some bosses (Dolphin, Otter, and Giant Fish) will appear as a duo. On Loop 2 they'll become a trio, and on Loop 3 and beyond, they'll become a squad of 4. Dolphin, Otter, and Cooler also got buffs to make them tougher.

Lobby Ghosts

There's a new way to find people to raft boat together! Lobby Ghosts will now appear in Raftport. They represent players that are hosting public lobbies or queuing. You can see who they're playing and how many are in their party. The public lobby list has also been updated to show this information.

Beta Power Slide

Beta can now "Power Slide" when starting a slide on a Buddy Raft. The power slide is more powerful and has more knockback, and instantly recharges his active ability. Beta can also cancel out of it with a regular slide. Beta will not hi-five Buddy Rafts when power sliding, only regular slide.

Magnet Raft

The magnet raft will draw in money, pickups, chests, bottles, and helpers that have fallen in the water. They're pretty handy to retain money from enemies, and can be used to make saves for drowning helpers!

New Trinkets

Haunted Lantern

Increases fire rate of self and allies when closeby to them, but your view becomes more limited.

Chrysalis

Reduced bullet size, but bullet size increases over time. Damage now scales with bullet size.

Dead Man's Switch

When an ally or buddy dies, burst into bullets. (Only in multiplayer)

Full Patch Notes

New Content

New Super Raft: Magnet Raft

New Trinket: Dead Man's Switch

New Trinket: Chrysalis

New Trinket: Haunted Lantern

New Systems

Join a game by interacting with a Lobby Ghost. If you queue or host a public lobby, your player's ghost will appear in other player's lobbies, and they can join you.

Beta can now "Power Slide" when starting a slide on a Buddy Raft. The power slide is more powerful and has more knockback, and instantly recharges his active ability. Beta can also cancel out of it with a regular slide. Beta will not hi-five Buddy Rafts when power sliding, only regular slide.

Dolphin, Otter, and Giant Fish variants will show up in squads of 2, 3, and 4 after looping.

Breathing UI above player has been revamped to be more clear. Healing Raft progress will also display in the same way.

Player effect icons show up on the bottom of the screen to show what effects are active. These include super raft, trinkets, and status effects (only for non local-multiplayer).

Ship of Deals now sells stacks of raft wood instead of eggs.

Ship of Deals traveler spots are now merged. Raft Swapper, Weapons Dealer, Compass Bird, and Mercenaries can now appear at either spot on the ship.

Added options menu to title screen.

Balance

Pickups now fade much faster and will flash 5 seconds before fading instead of a timer above them.

Chauncy now takes damage from sharks during his active ability.

Beta's regular slide has decreased power and knockback.

Mystery Wood is now a cursed trinket, and has an increased chance per stack.

Ship in a Bottle is now 50% more rare compared to other epic trinkets.

Snoozy Credit Card and Steamy Deal are 20% more rare.

Mercs coin cost raised (5 -> 8)

All mini-bosses and swarms now always give 5 coins.

Other

Spiky Rafts no longer hurt players and helpers.

Ship of Dreams will now restore half of the player's max rafts.

When the tutorial forces you to take damage from drowning, you're also teleported back to the raft.

Reset save data option is now only in the title screen options menu.

Added option to toggle Lobby Ghosts on/off.

On rare spawn chances, rocks could be money or gold rocks that drop extra dollars or coins.

Knockback for enemies has been reworked.

Dolphin dash gets interrupted by Bumper Raft.

Dolphin will move in phase 2 and 3 while showing their warning.

Otter shoots more seashells in succession instead of one burst per roar.

Cooler shoots more soda bottles at a time after each phase.

After looping, Cooler will also throw slower big blue soda bottles that destroy rafts.

Soda bottles thrown by Cooler have warnings.

Fixes