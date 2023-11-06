 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Patch 55.3

Patch 55.3 · Build 12632477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: When goblins drink potion their weapon now disappear correctly.

