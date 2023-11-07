Sunfire and Moonshadow & Season Pass are Live!

Hey everyone,

Xeryn is about to become even more captivating as we proudly announce the release of our highly anticipated expansion: Sunfire and Moonshadow, featuring a vast new region to explore. As of now, it is available to the public on all major PC platforms and it can be purchased as part of our Season Pass, which includes two future DLCs. Check out the trailer here:

Brace yourselves for adventures filled with treacherous challenges and untold secrets waiting to be unveiled. A swathe of new settlements, new enemies to conquer, new stories to be a part of, a large cast of characters, and new quests to complete through which you can make your mark on the continent await you. That’s not all, however, as the Bronze Desert introduces a central conflict involving three new factions – the Ahari, the Chimera Legion, and the Handjari. The expansion features content approaching half the size of the core game.

It is also important to note that we’ve just done away with the in-game campaign time limit (those elusive 11ish years). This became necessary because there’s just so much to do now (with all the free DLCs and now the expansion) that it would have created a requirement from players we felt would be against the slow and methodical style of Vagrus. Unfortunately, expanding the time limit was not a good option either, especially considering future content. More on this in the article we penned on the issue.

We have also hammered out quite a number of issues in our latest update.

Now let's jump into the details!

Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Patch 1.501106U - Codename: New Realms

New Content (Sunfire and Moonshadow) :sun: :moon:

“Sunfire and Moonshadow” Expansion is released at the same time as this update.

Content and quests that come close to half the vanilla campaign in size.

The gigantic, seething Bronze Desert and the twilit Lands of Shadow are accessible

New settlements and points of interest in the added regions, including oil fields, oases, and frontier outposts.

New faction: the Handjari – work for them to earn their friendship and rewards.

Nemesis factions: The Chimera Legion and the Ahari are embroiled in a cruel fight for survival. Choose a side and fight for their victory!

Brand new music to accompany the Expansion, soon to be added to available OST.

Breathtaking artwork featuring the new regions and locations of the Expansion.

A great many new NPCs with their own stories and personalities.

An abundance of new Gear and Equipment.

Well over a dozen new enemy types, both in Companion and Crew Combat encounters.

New banners for your vagrus to display proudly.

New Content (General) :gift:

New content related to the Outer Realms was added for everyone (No DLC required). It involves a quest and a new unique location with its own Outpost.

Some new art assets were added to previous Events in the main campaign.

The Twilight mechanic was introduced with a new “Lamps” Equipment slot and all sorts of lamps to counter the negative effects of darkness.

The main campaign’s in-world time limit was removed entirely for various reasons. You can read about it here.

Day of the week type of dependencies were added, so you might come across choices that only appear on a certain day of the in-game week.

Camp defense Fighter requirements were reduced for all voluntary crew members.

Outposts were reworked in a major way (see below).

Outpost-related Changes :sun: :moon:

A brand new Outpost User Interface was added

Warehouse: you can store your Goods and Equipment at your Outpost

Statio: your own mansio at your Outpost where you can store your Mounts and Beast, as well as switch between beast types

The Outpost license fee was reduced by 2000 Bross (upon loading a save where you already paid for it, you get that money back as a reimbursement automatically)

The Outpost upgrade’s resource requirements were somewhat reduced

The Outpost production was tuned down to be in line with the cheaper setup

Mounts are no longer used for salt production

Certain pieces of Equipment stored in your Warehouse provide bonuses for Outpost activities (e.g. Mining Equipment enhances resource yields)

User Interface Improvements :pencil:

The Camp UI now uses a single lock feature that locks all in your current settings for rations, guards, and so on.

The Price History tab has been improved, offering new sorting options and making it easier to navigate between settlements for easy comparison.

The Scouting UI has been enhanced to make the available options clearer.

The Custom Notes UI has been improved, making it easier and more enjoyable to jot down your thoughts.

Chart legend improvements have been made for clarity, including the introduction of multiple-category Chart entities.

Giving away Equipment in Events has been improved. Now, you can choose to give away or keep your currently equipped pieces of Equipment and you are warned if you are about to part with your only piece of a type of Equipment.

Bug Fixes :bug:

Breaking camp conditions are now synchronized with the tooltips, providing a clearer understanding of the requirements.

The process of moving Gear between Companions has been improved. Unequipped Gear of the same type will be equipped first if available. Furthermore, in Events and Tasks, you will offer unequipped Gear to meet conditions first.

The Insight tooltip is now clearer about the purpose and use of Insight.

Various elements on the Camp UI have been fixed.

Passengers are now more willing to indicate their desired destination: before you take them, you can click on the Destination icon to see where they are going on the Chart, and you can also click the new button at the front of each Passenger entry now to see their destination on the Chart.

Some node background anomalies have been fixed, primarily those related to the day and night cycle in settlements.

The delay and graphical glitch when the Codex is opening has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused the travel time between settlements in some cases to appear out of place.

Resourcefulness can no longer overflow.

Discovered settlement and POI nodes are now consistently displayed on the Chart, whether or not the player has clicked on them or merely moved through them.

The Loader's Guild storage unit lottery now provides rewards as indicated on the UI. The Guild has been kindly asked not to deceive players any longer. 🙂

If an Event is active, you can no longer use hotkeys to interact with inactive windows.

Events sometimes caused you to exit settlements when it was not intended, and at other times, you remained within the settlement despite the narrative suggesting otherwise. The entire system has been adjusted to ensure consistency.

Anomalies in Beast type swapping have been resolved, especially in cases where the settlement did not possess the type of Beast that matched that of your comitatus.

The text overlapping on Crew Combat buttons has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused unresponsive Camp UI buttons after engaging in Companion Banter.

At times, it was possible that theme-specific music was not playing in certain regions. The orchestra has been instructed to be more attentive to the surroundings and play the appropriate tunes for each location. 🙂

Known Issues:

There is a rare controller-related bug during the tutorial right before leveling up Morwen

Allies are not recruitable for the nemesis show-down quests (fix coming very soon)

A rare Steam Deck-specific navigation issue in the Outer Realms

Coming Up Next

Bug Fixes and Balancing Tweaks for “Sunfire and Moonshadow”

Additional Content for “Sunfire and Moonshadow”

Outpost UI and balance tweaks

Machine translations for the Expansion

Stay vigilant as you conquer the wasteland!

- The Lost Pilgrims Team

