 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UsoNatsu ~The Summer Romance Bloomed From A Lie~ update for 6 November 2023

1.04 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12632432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update was pushed out which addresses an issue where the FPS may exceed 60 and cause the CPU and/or GPU to be over-utilized. The update caps framerate at 60 FPS to prevent this issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1575981 Depot 1575981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link