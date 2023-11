This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We're happy to announce that Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is currently part of the Bullet Heaven Fest (until November 20th), and to make this event even more special, we're offering a 25% discount for the duration. We're also thrilled to be alongside some incredible games during the festival. Join us and discover amazing games! 🎮🔥💥

Don't forget to go join our Discord to be part of the ongoing discussions.

Cheers!