The Maximum Toxicity Update is available now!

Today we bring to you a real noice update, featuring the crit focused Soul of the Adept, an all new family of poisonous artifacts to do your work for you, a new unspeakable, and more fun items! We did some tweaking to visibility again to try and make the beautiful slimes feel better about dying to your unstoppable onslaught.
With a new Boomer sprite, boss health bar visibility improvements, and knockback resistance, we think this update is going to bring some fine tuning to both the visual and gameplay experiences! Several abilities have been re-tuned, and the Madrugar now has projectile bounce out of the box, to help spread chaos on the battlefield.
See below for the full patch notes!
Additions
- Added Soul of the Adept
- Added a new enemy, The Mudder. They leave a slowing field of mud that slows the player
- Added 4 DoT Artifacts (Contaminated Casings, Septic Scourge, Staggering Blight, Soul Harvest)
- Added 1 Unspeakable (Second Wind)
- Added 2 Harmonies (Furious Frenzy, Trick Shot)
- Added 2 Dash Artifacts (Swift Hands, Nimble Strides)
- Added 1 Critical Damage Artifact (Unstable Energy)
Changes
- Changed the lighting to increase visibility
- Improved visuals of the boss's health bar
- Updated the Boomer Slime Sprite
- Removed Ability Cooldown modifications
- Enemies now have Knockback resistance, and each enemy has its own resistance
- Madrugar now starts with 1 bounce
- Adiras Wrath starts with +25% Critical Damage
- Changed Snipe to Rain of Fire and it now deals damage to 3 random enemies
- Blazing Torrent: DoT Damage 2 -> 4
- Torturous Spirit: No longer affects Ability Cooldown
- Cursed Timebend: Changed to a boon that reduces enemy speed rather than an artifact that reduces ability cooldown
- Violent Delights: Critical Chance now affects projectile spread
- Violent Delights: Rather than on ability cast, it is now every 5 seconds
- Pellet Nova: Cooldown 6 -> 5 seconds
- Pellet Nova renamed to Ballistic Nova
- Rotating Coils renamed to Cyclical Coils
Fixes
- Fixed buffs not stacking correctly
- Fixed base critical chance being 0% rather than 1%
- Fixed Soul of the Borrilis not working
- Some potential fixes to crashing on round end
