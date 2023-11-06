The Maximum Toxicity Update is available now!

Today we bring to you a real noice update, featuring the crit focused Soul of the Adept, an all new family of poisonous artifacts to do your work for you, a new unspeakable, and more fun items! We did some tweaking to visibility again to try and make the beautiful slimes feel better about dying to your unstoppable onslaught.

With a new Boomer sprite, boss health bar visibility improvements, and knockback resistance, we think this update is going to bring some fine tuning to both the visual and gameplay experiences! Several abilities have been re-tuned, and the Madrugar now has projectile bounce out of the box, to help spread chaos on the battlefield.

See below for the full patch notes!

Additions

Added Soul of the Adept

Added a new enemy, The Mudder. They leave a slowing field of mud that slows the player

Added 4 DoT Artifacts (Contaminated Casings, Septic Scourge, Staggering Blight, Soul Harvest)

Added 1 Unspeakable (Second Wind)

Added 2 Harmonies (Furious Frenzy, Trick Shot)

Added 2 Dash Artifacts (Swift Hands, Nimble Strides)

Added 1 Critical Damage Artifact (Unstable Energy)

Changes

Changed the lighting to increase visibility

Improved visuals of the boss's health bar

Updated the Boomer Slime Sprite

Removed Ability Cooldown modifications

Enemies now have Knockback resistance, and each enemy has its own resistance

Madrugar now starts with 1 bounce

Adiras Wrath starts with +25% Critical Damage

Changed Snipe to Rain of Fire and it now deals damage to 3 random enemies

Blazing Torrent: DoT Damage 2 -> 4

Torturous Spirit: No longer affects Ability Cooldown

Cursed Timebend: Changed to a boon that reduces enemy speed rather than an artifact that reduces ability cooldown

Violent Delights: Critical Chance now affects projectile spread

Violent Delights: Rather than on ability cast, it is now every 5 seconds

Pellet Nova: Cooldown 6 -> 5 seconds

Pellet Nova renamed to Ballistic Nova

Rotating Coils renamed to Cyclical Coils

Fixes