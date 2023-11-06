Lootun 0.9.3

0.9.3 Changelog 06.11.23
General:
- The Professions Menu will now show the materials gathered from the last harvest.
- The Damage Meter now lists the number of times each Character has died during the current mission. This value includes deaths that trigger the Flask of Resurrection, the Rebirth Enchant, or other similar effects.
Quality of Life:
- Updated the Bounty Mission buttons on the Bounty Menu to represent the Rarity of the Monsters spawned, the Elemental Empowerment status and the Rarity of the Upgrade Cores rewarded by the mission.
Balance:
- Applying Shock or Chill to a target with a more powerful version already active will refresh the duration instead of replacing the debuff.
Bounties:
- Bounties now gain +500% Item Reward Quality per Infamy Level (Was +250%).
- The Fame Passive – Luck now grants +300% Quality to Bounty Rewards per rank (was +250%).
- The Fame passive – Fortune now grants +6% Quantity to Bounty Rewards per rank (Was +5%).
- Removed the Fame and Material penalty from Random Bounties.
- Monsters slain in Bounties can now grant Experience and drop Equipment.
- Bounties that have the Magic / Rare / Nemesis modifier will always reward at least one relevant Special Item Drop.
- Bounties that have the Physical / Fire / Cold / Lightning / Arcane Empowerment modifier will always reward at least one relevant Special Item Drop.
- Most of the above changes will only apply to newly generated Bounties.
Agony Missions:
- Reward Chests from Agony Level 10 Missions can now contain the Elegant Quiver, Eldritch Artifact, Goliath's Crusher, and Barbed Shield.
- Agony Reward Chests now have a 2% chance to contain a Soul Tool per Agony Level (was 1%).
Bug Fixes:
- Improved the Performance of the Scrap Result Menu.
- Fixed a bug where Skills granted by Enchants could be added to the Damage Meter multiple times.
- Fixed a bug where the Envy Enchant would not correctly grant the attributes of Stolen Buffs.
Changed files in this update