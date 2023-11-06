Orbital Strike Update

Hey fellow Scrappers!
I am happy to present you this giant update, where I address the biggest issues still on my list.
- new map power plant
- new enemies
- improved enemy behaviors and skills
- enemy detail view in the main menu
- new boss defenses and more boss area variation
- beams and auras
- in game direction markers
- added new items, skills and body parts
- added more music
- tons of bug fixed and improvements
- secret level (who will be first to find it?)
- localizations for French (special thanks to @romain_tv20!), Portuguese, Spanish, Russian and Chinese
I am participating at the Steam bullet heaven fest this week, so the game will be in discount tomorrow as well!
Changed files in this update