Orbital Strike Update

Hey fellow Scrappers!

I am happy to present you this giant update, where I address the biggest issues still on my list.

new map power plant

new enemies

improved enemy behaviors and skills

enemy detail view in the main menu

new boss defenses and more boss area variation

beams and auras

in game direction markers

added new items, skills and body parts

added more music

tons of bug fixed and improvements

secret level (who will be first to find it?)

localizations for French (special thanks to @romain_tv20!), Portuguese, Spanish, Russian and Chinese

I am participating at the Steam bullet heaven fest this week, so the game will be in discount tomorrow as well!