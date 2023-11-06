 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 6 November 2023

Orbital Strike Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey fellow Scrappers!

I am happy to present you this giant update, where I address the biggest issues still on my list.

  • new map power plant
  • new enemies
  • improved enemy behaviors and skills
  • enemy detail view in the main menu
  • new boss defenses and more boss area variation
  • beams and auras
  • in game direction markers
  • added new items, skills and body parts
  • added more music
  • tons of bug fixed and improvements
  • secret level (who will be first to find it?)
  • localizations for French (special thanks to @romain_tv20!), Portuguese, Spanish, Russian and Chinese

I am participating at the Steam bullet heaven fest this week, so the game will be in discount tomorrow as well!

