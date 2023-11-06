 Skip to content

CyVenge update for 6 November 2023

CyVenge Hotfix - 0.6.9.1

Build 12632315

Fixes:

Endgame Progression Bug: We've squashed a pesky bug that was stopping the game from proceeding after the final boss's defeat. Players can now continue their adventure smoothly without any hiccups following that climactic battle.

Enemy Health Exploit: Attention, heroes! We've reinforced the laws of survival for our enemies. Due to a fix implemented, villains will no longer be able to drop below 0 health points. This fix addresses the exploit where players could abuse the "Enemy Health -XX" feature to create negatively-valued enemy HP.

Shop Item Description: We've tidied up the shop shelves and corrected the descriptions of items available for purchase.

As always, stay well guys!

Greetings
Mario from Cave Beer Entertainment

