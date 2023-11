Share · View all patches · Build 12632302 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 20:33:45 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug with getting the first achievement - Young Liquidator

Fixed a bug with the handle from the food tunnel appearing when it shouldn't be there.

Fixed phrase text in the bathroom minigame

