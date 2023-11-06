 Skip to content

Wizard with a Gun update for 6 November 2023

Wizard with a Gun Version 1.1 Patch Notes

Hello Wizarding Folk! Thank you so much for playing Wizard with a Gun, we’ve really enjoyed seeing you all explore the shatter! There are a number of fixes and smaller updates we’ve included in the latest patch of the game.

Wizard with a Gun 1.1.1 Changelog

Spells and Powders

  • Loading bench bullet slot placement should now be more accurate if you’re using a controller
  • Health and speed potions should now be applied equally when used together
  • Speed potions should now stack correctly when used in succession
  • Shocking effects in liquid have been updated
  • Cold stacks will no longer apply to an infinite amount over time
  • Status icons should now be visible in certain edge cases
  • Fixed crash when applying charm to two entities within the same frame
  • Fixed crash when using resurrection bullets on a shotgun or charm AOE
  • Fixed grounding oil powder only working on certain loadouts
  • Arc Count and Arc Length powders have been adjusted
  • Toxic Breath powder has been updated
  • Reverse Force powder should now work with Impact Powder
  • Adjusted Rifle effectiveness

Resources, Recipes, Crafting and Building

  • Fixed crash in multiplayer that would occur when in battle with Vulfs
  • The Statue of Flora is no longer deconstructable (again, you monsters!)
  • Sewing mechana quest should now complete, regardless if you have used it before
  • Structures should no longer fall into the void if placed on the edge of water
  • Frozen rocks health and resource drops updated
  • Flowering cactus resource drops updated
  • Barren Sea chest loot tables have been updated
  • Kolbarra bark inventory stack count has been updated
  • The “firefly” lantern should now have light
  • Potions should no longer ignore the “transfer one” hotkey
  • Arcana bank UI should be more accurate the the current amount of arcana stored
  • Medium chests should now animate properly
  • Magus buildings should be found more often in the shatter
  • More buildings should have proper fire SFX

Enemies, NPCs and Combat

  • Updated VFX for thrown mites
  • Chaos ambush rifts have had some minor fixes and timing updates (should occur more staggered)
  • Barnaby should no longer catch on fire via tile heat (they updated the internal cooling system)
  • Should now be easier to highlight Hilda with the First Edition
  • Updated sounds for Barbarians
  • Updated sounds for Kingsgaurd
  • General Magna will respawn in a reroll after defeat
  • Speed boost fixed from: being frozen too long, tar powder, and assisting downed allies
  • Combat drum layers should now work for all biome tracks

General Bugs and Visual Fixes

  • The credits were updated to accurately reflect localization and testing teams
  • A number of small general optimization, performance, and networking issues
  • Fixed issue with infinite spawning resources corrupting save file
  • Fixed a number of issues with the character creation randomization feature
  • Fixed character creator eyes to be accurate according to preview image (if you equip the ones with lashes they should now show up!)
  • Composer gloves should now match the preview image
  • The button mask should no longer turn your eyes into hearts when you unequip them
  • Updated collision objects in the first tutorial island
  • Fixed disconnect issue with players using two different languages

