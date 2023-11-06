Wizard with a Gun Version 1.1 Patch Notes

Hello Wizarding Folk! Thank you so much for playing Wizard with a Gun, we’ve really enjoyed seeing you all explore the shatter! There are a number of fixes and smaller updates we’ve included in the latest patch of the game.
Wizard with a Gun 1.1.1 Changelog
Spells and Powders
- Loading bench bullet slot placement should now be more accurate if you’re using a controller
- Health and speed potions should now be applied equally when used together
- Speed potions should now stack correctly when used in succession
- Shocking effects in liquid have been updated
- Cold stacks will no longer apply to an infinite amount over time
- Status icons should now be visible in certain edge cases
- Fixed crash when applying charm to two entities within the same frame
- Fixed crash when using resurrection bullets on a shotgun or charm AOE
- Fixed grounding oil powder only working on certain loadouts
- Arc Count and Arc Length powders have been adjusted
- Toxic Breath powder has been updated
- Reverse Force powder should now work with Impact Powder
- Adjusted Rifle effectiveness
Resources, Recipes, Crafting and Building
- Fixed crash in multiplayer that would occur when in battle with Vulfs
- The Statue of Flora is no longer deconstructable (again, you monsters!)
- Sewing mechana quest should now complete, regardless if you have used it before
- Structures should no longer fall into the void if placed on the edge of water
- Frozen rocks health and resource drops updated
- Flowering cactus resource drops updated
- Barren Sea chest loot tables have been updated
- Kolbarra bark inventory stack count has been updated
- The “firefly” lantern should now have light
- Potions should no longer ignore the “transfer one” hotkey
- Arcana bank UI should be more accurate the the current amount of arcana stored
- Medium chests should now animate properly
- Magus buildings should be found more often in the shatter
- More buildings should have proper fire SFX
Enemies, NPCs and Combat
- Updated VFX for thrown mites
- Chaos ambush rifts have had some minor fixes and timing updates (should occur more staggered)
- Barnaby should no longer catch on fire via tile heat (they updated the internal cooling system)
- Should now be easier to highlight Hilda with the First Edition
- Updated sounds for Barbarians
- Updated sounds for Kingsgaurd
- General Magna will respawn in a reroll after defeat
- Speed boost fixed from: being frozen too long, tar powder, and assisting downed allies
- Combat drum layers should now work for all biome tracks
General Bugs and Visual Fixes
- The credits were updated to accurately reflect localization and testing teams
- A number of small general optimization, performance, and networking issues
- Fixed issue with infinite spawning resources corrupting save file
- Fixed a number of issues with the character creation randomization feature
- Fixed character creator eyes to be accurate according to preview image (if you equip the ones with lashes they should now show up!)
- Composer gloves should now match the preview image
- The button mask should no longer turn your eyes into hearts when you unequip them
- Updated collision objects in the first tutorial island
- Fixed disconnect issue with players using two different languages
Changed files in this update