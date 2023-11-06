Wizard with a Gun Version 1.1 Patch Notes

Hello Wizarding Folk! Thank you so much for playing Wizard with a Gun, we’ve really enjoyed seeing you all explore the shatter! There are a number of fixes and smaller updates we’ve included in the latest patch of the game.

Wizard with a Gun 1.1.1 Changelog

Spells and Powders

Loading bench bullet slot placement should now be more accurate if you’re using a controller

Health and speed potions should now be applied equally when used together

Speed potions should now stack correctly when used in succession

Shocking effects in liquid have been updated

Cold stacks will no longer apply to an infinite amount over time

Status icons should now be visible in certain edge cases

Fixed crash when applying charm to two entities within the same frame

Fixed crash when using resurrection bullets on a shotgun or charm AOE

Fixed grounding oil powder only working on certain loadouts

Arc Count and Arc Length powders have been adjusted

Toxic Breath powder has been updated

Reverse Force powder should now work with Impact Powder

Adjusted Rifle effectiveness

Resources, Recipes, Crafting and Building

Fixed crash in multiplayer that would occur when in battle with Vulfs

The Statue of Flora is no longer deconstructable (again, you monsters!)

Sewing mechana quest should now complete, regardless if you have used it before

Structures should no longer fall into the void if placed on the edge of water

Frozen rocks health and resource drops updated

Flowering cactus resource drops updated

Barren Sea chest loot tables have been updated

Kolbarra bark inventory stack count has been updated

The “firefly” lantern should now have light

Potions should no longer ignore the “transfer one” hotkey

Arcana bank UI should be more accurate the the current amount of arcana stored

Medium chests should now animate properly

Magus buildings should be found more often in the shatter

More buildings should have proper fire SFX

Enemies, NPCs and Combat

Updated VFX for thrown mites

Chaos ambush rifts have had some minor fixes and timing updates (should occur more staggered)

Barnaby should no longer catch on fire via tile heat (they updated the internal cooling system)

Should now be easier to highlight Hilda with the First Edition

Updated sounds for Barbarians

Updated sounds for Kingsgaurd

General Magna will respawn in a reroll after defeat

Speed boost fixed from: being frozen too long, tar powder, and assisting downed allies

Combat drum layers should now work for all biome tracks

General Bugs and Visual Fixes