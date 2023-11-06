 Skip to content

The Rings of Powder update for 6 November 2023

Added small character conversations plus some improvements.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gladamreal, Candalf and Rondel sometimes talk to each other. ( implemented a simple entity conversation module )
  • The volume of music and sounds set during the game is saved and loaded correctly for the entire application. ( fix ).
  • The dragon nest cost in rare metals has been reduced by 20.
  • The chapel produces goods faster by 40 seconds.
  • Added 3 new badges to earn, including one for defeating the ancient spider Shebolah.

