- Ends Halloween event
- Fixes issues with Rank 666 not displayed correct on post-game stats
- Fix for being unable to rebind left bumper button on controllers
DEVOUR update for 6 November 2023
v4.2.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
- Loading history…
DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
- Loading history…
DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update