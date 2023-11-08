Pretty Overseer - Dive into a Magical Romance Adventure!

We're excited to introduce Pretty Overseer, an enchanting animated dating simulator set in a captivating anime-style world. As a young lieutenant in charge of magically gifted individuals within the confines of a military Academy, your journey is about to begin.

In Pretty Overseer, you'll find yourself immersed in a world of magic, romance, and the complex choices that define your path. Your mission is to oversee the correction of recruits who possess extraordinary magical abilities, but it won't be a walk in the park. Under the watchful eye of your mistress, Neoma, you'll maintain order, train recruits, and navigate a web of personal and professional relationships.

Choose your own path. Will you blindly obey the witch, or will you find your own way, exploring romance and intimacy along the way?

Your recruits possess immense magical potential, surpassing even your abilities. As their lieutenant, it's your duty to handle them with care, especially during moments of stress when their magic spirals out of control.